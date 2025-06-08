Reunion that music fans dream of: Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney performed together on stage in Liverpool

The "Beatles" star joined Springsteen during his second concert at Anfield Stadium and played one of his biggest hits. The legends gave the fans touching moments.

UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

American vocalist, guitarist, composer Bruce Springsteen during his performance in Liverpool on the stage of the packed Anfield Road stadium greeted the icon of the legendary The Beatles, inviting him to the stage.

Incredibly, the dream came true: to play here, in Liverpool, with Sir Paul McCartney - said Springsteen.

82-year-old Paul McCartney joined the second of Bruce Springsteen's two concerts at Anfield Stadium. The two rock legends performed two songs together: Can't Buy Me Love The Beatles and Kansas City, a cover of Little Willie Littlefield. The duet delighted 60,000 spectators.

Reference

McCartney and Springsteen have performed together several times before, including when the famous Beatles bassist headlined Glastonbury in 2022.

McCartney returned to his hometown with a special visit. A large crowd of students gathered near the building, all hoping to get an autograph from the "Beatle" and/or "Boss".

However, while Springsteen quietly entered the building through a separate entrance, McCartney was in high spirits, greeting his fans. Particularly touching was the moment when one of the fans, clearly excited, warmly hugged the musician - a moment that highlighted the special connection between the artist and the audience.

Let us remind you

American rock musician Bruce Springsteen criticized the Trump administration, calling it corrupt, incompetent and treacherous. He called for the protection of democracy.