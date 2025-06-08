Budanov announced information pressure on Ukraine and attempts by the Russian Federation to dictate the parameters of the exchange

Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process. The Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached. This was announced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process. We strictly adhere to the agreements reached in Istanbul. Who, when and how to change should not be someone's sole decision. Careful preparation is underway. Pressure and manipulation are unacceptable here - Budanov wrote.

He noted that the attempts of some Russian propagandists to speculate on human grief, to which they themselves are involved, sound especially cynical.

Especially on the great holiday of Holy Trinity, which we celebrate today. The Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached. And all our Defenders and Defenders, as well as civilians, must return home. The beginning of repatriation measures based on the results of negotiations in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, which authorized persons were informed about on Tuesday. Everything is moving according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game - Budanov stressed.

Addition

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that the exchange of bodies of dead servicemen of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which was agreed in Istanbul, should begin next week.