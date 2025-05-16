$41.540.04
Poland will purchase 10,000 Warmate drones that have proven effective in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Poland has signed a framework agreement for the supply of 10,000 Warmate UAVs by 2035. The decision was made taking into account the experience of using drones in Ukraine.

Poland will purchase 10,000 Warmate drones that have proven effective in Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces will receive Warmate drones, which have proven effective in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the Polish defense department, reports UNN.

Details

A framework agreement on the supply of 10,000 drones (approximately one thousand sets) to the Polish army was signed on Thursday, May 15, in Warsaw between the Armament Agency and drone manufacturer WB Electronics SA.

It is noted that the agreement for the supply of almost a thousand sets of WARMATE loitering ammunition provides for the purchase of approximately one thousand sets of UAVs under subsequent contracts. Future deliveries of purchased loitering ammunition will include their latest versions.

Today we signed a contract for the purchase of loitering ammunition, which has perfectly fulfilled its tasks in Ukraine

- said Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Beyda.

It is noted that Warmate can be used as an autonomous system carried by soldiers, or as a weapon element integrated into a vehicle. The UAV is also equipped with control modules that allow full automation of most flight phases and support the operator during the target guidance phase.

The agreement, valid until the end of 2035, provides for the purchase of approximately one thousand sets of these unmanned aerial vehicles.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who was present at the signing ceremony, stated that Poland is using Ukrainian experience in the issue of equipping the army with high-tech weapons.

Ukraine's experience, the production capabilities that Ukraine has gained during the conflict, the change in the types of equipment used over the past three years, and the impact of drones and anti-drone systems, is an absolute revolution in the perception of battlefield operations. Poland will not be left behind

- emphasized Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"This is an investment of enormous scale. 10,000 Warmate drones are becoming a reality. They will arrive in the Polish army soon. We will sign the next agreements, and then the executive ones, in the near future. After five months of work by the new drone inspection of the troops, this is probably the biggest effect - in addition to the organizational and training impact, as well as the development of the entire philosophy," the minister noted.

Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Beyda added that loitering ammunition "perfectly fulfilled its tasks in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

WB GROUP (a Polish company based in Ożarów Mazowiecki, operating in the field of armament and civil industry) signed a contract with the Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) for the supply of WARMATE 3 loitering ammunition.

The EU should increasingly adopt Ukraine's combat experience - European Commissioner 12.05.25, 19:31 • 3443 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Polish Armed Forces
Warsaw
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
South Korea
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$64.56
Bitcoin
$103,307.10
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,243.70
Ethereum
$2,535.03