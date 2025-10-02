$41.220.08
Polish border guards stopped a Russian boat near a gas pipeline near Szczecin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Polish border guards stopped a Russian boat that was drifting 300 meters from a gas pipeline near Szczecin. The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Tusk reporting daily provocations in the region.

Polish border guards stopped a Russian boat near a gas pipeline near Szczecin

A Russian boat was drifting near the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. It was stopped by Polish border guards a few hundred meters from the line where gas is directed from the platform to the shore.

This is reported by UNN with reference to rmf24.

Details

The Border Guard, using its surveillance systems, spotted a Russian boat on Wednesday, at approximately 6:37 AM, near the gas pipeline. As Karolina Gałecka, spokeswoman for the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, clarifies, the incident took place in the area near Szczecin (a city in northwestern Poland).

The Border Guard spotted a Russian boat. It was drifting almost 300 meters from the gas pipeline, through which gas is extracted from the platform to the shore.

- Gałecka noted.

It is known that the Polish Border Guard intervened. An order was given to leave the pipeline area, which was complied with.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Thursday that an incident had occurred near the port of Szczecin.

These are Russian vessels, and in fact, we have new incidents every week, almost every day, in our region and in the Baltic Sea.

- Tusk noted.

"The attack or provocation involving drones was the most spectacular, as far as Poland is concerned. But in fact, we also face similar provocations on our border with Belarus every day," said the Polish Prime Minister.

Among other information, here is what Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services of Poland, stated:

We take into account the actions of Russian services. Our services, subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, special services, and the Polish Army, cooperate.

- he assured.

Recall

Russian special services likely planned a terrorist attack in Poland, using explosive cans disguised as canned corn, writes Warszawa.Wyborcza.

Ihor Telezhnikov

