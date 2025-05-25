Poland has scrambled military aircraft due to the Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled military aircraft into the sky on Sunday night due to a massive Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Polish Ministry of Defense on social network X (Twitter).

Attention, due to the attack of the Russian Federation, which is carrying out strikes on objects located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and Allied aviation has begun to operate in our airspace. - said the Polish Defense Ministry.

It is noted that the operational commander of the regional armed forces mobilized all available forces and resources at his disposal, on-call pairs of fighters were raised into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems reached the highest state of readiness.

The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering areas at risk of extinction. - the statement reads.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means subordinate to it remain in full readiness to respond immediately.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistics