Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine

August 20, 03:55 PM • 32055 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 99653 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 51108 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 87245 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 256499 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 83212 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 77377 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70642 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 241969 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182697 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.1m/s
65%
744mm
128 battles took place on the front: the hottest spots are in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lviv
China
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Poland scrambled fighter jets and activated air defense systems due to the activity of Russian long-range aviation attacking Ukraine. This ensures the safety of Poland's territory and its citizens.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday on X, writes UNN.

Due to the activity of long-range Russian air forces, which are striking the territory of Ukraine, including with the use of hypersonic missiles, Polish Air Force aircraft and allied aircraft are operating in Polish airspace. In accordance with current procedures, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all available forces and resources. Duty pairs of fighter jets have been scrambled, and air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of combat readiness.

- reported the Polish Armed Forces.

As stated, "the actions taken are aimed at guaranteeing the security of the territory of the Republic of Poland and its citizens, especially in areas bordering those affected by military actions."

"The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces remains in constant readiness to respond and constantly monitors the development of the situation," the report says.

German fighter jets scrambled in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Ukraine near the border20.08.25, 10:20 • 3538 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
X Corp.
Polish Armed Forces
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine
Poland