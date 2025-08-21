Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday on X, writes UNN.

Due to the activity of long-range Russian air forces, which are striking the territory of Ukraine, including with the use of hypersonic missiles, Polish Air Force aircraft and allied aircraft are operating in Polish airspace. In accordance with current procedures, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all available forces and resources. Duty pairs of fighter jets have been scrambled, and air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of combat readiness. - reported the Polish Armed Forces.

As stated, "the actions taken are aimed at guaranteeing the security of the territory of the Republic of Poland and its citizens, especially in areas bordering those affected by military actions."

"The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces remains in constant readiness to respond and constantly monitors the development of the situation," the report says.

