Russian military aircraft Su-24 violated Polish airspace

On Tuesday, February 11, a Russian Su-24MR military aircraft violated Polish airspace. The incident occurred over the eastern part of the Gulf of Gdansk. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Polish command noted that the incident was caused by a malfunction of the Russian plane's navigation system. It "violated Polish airspace to a maximum depth of 6.5 km and stayed in it for 1 minute and 12 seconds.

The flight was monitored by radar systems of the Polish Armed Forces. The flight route was immediately changed after the intervention of a navigator from the Russian Armed Forces, - the statement said.

Polish air traffic control authorities on duty contacted the Russian side, which confirmed the violation of Polish airspace and said that it was due to a malfunction of the Su-24MR's navigation system.

Recall

On February 1, Polish and allied warplanes patrolled the airspace during the Russian strikes on Ukraine. The aircraft stopped patrolling after the attacks ended.