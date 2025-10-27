Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for working for foreign intelligence: they monitored infrastructure for military aid to Ukraine

Two Ukrainians were detained in Katowice, southern Poland, on suspicion of conducting activities for foreign intelligence, Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Polish minister-coordinator for special services, announced on X, UNN reports.

Joint operations of the Military Counterintelligence Service and the Internal Security Agency led to the detention of Ukrainians in Katowice who were conducting activities for foreign intelligence. A man and a woman, aged 32 and 34, carried out intelligence tasks, including determining Poland's military potential and installing devices for covert monitoring of critical infrastructure. - Dobrzyński reported.

According to the spokesman for the Polish minister-coordinator for special services, the information collected by the detainees "concerned soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces and critical infrastructure located in Poland, including transport infrastructure that provides logistical and military support to warring Ukraine."

The investigation is being conducted under Article 130 § 3 of the Polish Criminal Code and is supervised by the Military Affairs Department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin.

"By court order, the suspects will spend the next three months in custody," Dobrzyński said.

