Poland puts aviation and air defense forces on combat alert due to Russian attack on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Polish military aircraft and air defense were scrambled on the night of June 29 in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the situation, keeping forces and means on full alert.
Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located on the territory of Ukraine, Poland's and allied countries' air forces raised military aircraft into the air on the night of Sunday, June 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the X social network.
Details
It is noted that "all available forces and means were activated" — in particular, standby pairs of fighters were scrambled.
Moreover, the Polish side brought ground air defense assets and radar reconnaissance to the highest degree of combat readiness
It is indicated that the measures taken were aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering threatened zones.
"The Operational Command monitors the current situation; forces and means remain in full readiness for immediate response," the agency added.
Recall
On the night of Sunday, June 29, an air raid alarm was announced throughout Ukraine. In particular, the Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk. In addition, the Air Force warned of a MiG-31K take-off from the Savasleyka airfield.
