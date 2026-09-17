$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 132 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
07:10 AM • 858 views
The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General
06:47 AM • 10220 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18Photo
03:36 AM • 22239 views
A defense company producing shells for Ukraine has caught fire for the second time in a week in Europe
03:05 AM • 20444 views
In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT
02:16 AM • 20088 views
While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran
02:05 AM • 19624 views
The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children
September 17, 01:18 AM • 15110 views
In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault riflesPhoto
September 17, 12:37 AM • 14327 views
A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINTVideo
September 16, 11:37 PM • 14435 views
The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 30952 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 30001 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 24583 views
Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv — 4 people injured, including a 10-year-old childSeptember 17, 12:40 AM • 19617 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16Photo05:39 AM • 17022 views
Publications
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 106 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 44042 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 40833 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 43561 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 48884 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 24964 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 30364 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 31292 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 31911 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 36919 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Anton Kovalskyi was appointed Acting Prosecutor General. The relevant decision was made by the President.

The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General

Anton Kovalskyi will perform the duties of the Prosecutor General. The relevant decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, UNN reports.

To assign ANTON ANATOLIIOVYCH KOVALSKYI the performance of the duties of the Prosecutor General

- the decree reads.

What is known about Kovalskyi

Anton Kovalskyi was born on May 12, 1984, in Vinnytsia. He obtained a higher education degree from the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine, majoring in "Law" (2011).

He began working in the prosecutor's offices in 2011. He advanced from senior investigator and senior prosecutor at the Vinnytsia Prosecutor's Office to the position of deputy prosecutor of the Vinnytsia region and senior positions in oversight departments.

From September 2020 to October 2021, he served as deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office; from November 2021, he headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

From July 1, 2025, he held the position of head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General15.09.26, 12:36 • 37284 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics