The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General

Anton Kovalskyi will perform the duties of the Prosecutor General. The relevant decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, UNN reports.

To assign ANTON ANATOLIIOVYCH KOVALSKYI the performance of the duties of the Prosecutor General - the decree reads.

What is known about Kovalskyi

Anton Kovalskyi was born on May 12, 1984, in Vinnytsia. He obtained a higher education degree from the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine, majoring in "Law" (2011).

He began working in the prosecutor's offices in 2011. He advanced from senior investigator and senior prosecutor at the Vinnytsia Prosecutor's Office to the position of deputy prosecutor of the Vinnytsia region and senior positions in oversight departments.

From September 2020 to October 2021, he served as deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office; from November 2021, he headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

From July 1, 2025, he held the position of head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General