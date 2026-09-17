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In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault rifles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4498 views

In occupied Donetsk region, early voting for the State Duma of the Russian Federation is being held in the streets under the watch of armed people. The elections are scheduled to conclude on September 20.

In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault rifles

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russia is holding early "voting" in elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the presence of armed men. Euronews published a video of such a process, while ASTRA also reports similar cases, UNN writes.

Details

The footage shows a portable ballot box held by a masked man carrying an assault rifle. The "voting" is being organized right on the streets—in front of private houses and under trees.

The "ATESH" partisans stated that the occupiers are preparing a provocation during the sham elections14.09.26, 15:47 • 5174 views

Similar footage has also emerged from occupied Donetsk. Eyewitnesses recorded early "voting" near the entrance to a residential building on Chelyuskintsiv Street, where armed men in military uniforms were standing near the ballot box.

Campaigning and scandals in Russia

Meanwhile, a number of scandals surrounding the election campaign are being reported inside Russia itself. In Yaroslavl, campaign materials from the "Greens" party, according to ASTRA, turned out to be very similar in design and slogans to materials from the "Yabloko" party.

In Ryazan, campaigners for "United Russia" were spotted on the premises of a music college, although Russian legislation prohibits political party activities in state and municipal educational institutions.

In Cheboksary, the campaign cube of Nikolai Nikolaev, a candidate from "United Russia," was doused with feces. The elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are to end on September 20.

The SBU calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to take part in Russia’s fake “elections”14.09.26, 13:39 • 4884 views

Stepan Haftko

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