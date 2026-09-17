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The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

On the night of September 17, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles; monitors counted at least 12 launches. Water supply problems arose on the Left Bank.

The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles

During the night of September 17, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv using ballistic weapons. According to monitoring channels, at least 12 missiles may have been launched at the capital, UNN writes.

Details

The first reports of missile launches toward Kyiv began arriving at around 2:10 a.m. Subsequently, monitors repeatedly recorded new ballistic missile launches, including from the Bryansk region.

There were also reports of a Russian MiG-31K taking off and launching a Kinzhal missile. At around 2:26 a.m., the aircraft landed, but the threat of ballistic weapons being used remained.

Consequences of the attack

According to preliminary reports from monitoring channels, following the missile strike, water supply problems arose on Kyiv’s left bank.

There is currently no official information on the exact number of missiles launched at the capital, their type, or the consequences of the attack.

In Odesa, three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a Russian occupier strike on a high-rise building17.09.26, 02:06 • 676 views

Stepan Haftko

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