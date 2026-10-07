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A nude statue of Trump was installed in the European Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Danish artist Jens Galschiøt presented a 2.5-meter-tall statue of a naked Donald Trump in the European Parliament. The work is titled "The Orange Plague."

A nude statue of Trump was installed in the European Parliament

Danish artist Jens Galschiøt installed a statue of the completely naked U.S. President Donald Trump in the European Parliament. The work is titled "The Orange Plague." This is reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "Trump" is sitting on the shoulders of a man. In his hand, he is holding an extremely long golf club. Together with its pedestal, the statue is about 2.5 meters tall and covered in 23-karat gold.

Some EU politicians may already hear the imaginary voice of Trump threatening higher tariffs, the withdrawal of troops, or even leaving NATO. However, Trump has not yet commented on the statue

- the article says.

It is noted that the statue was unveiled at one of the busiest intersections in the European Parliament building.

It will be displayed there until Thursday. Not long enough for Trump to have to see it during his visit to Europe, but long enough for him to learn about the exhibition

- the publication writes.

As Danish "left-wing" MEP Per Clausen noted, "if someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot endure the fact that this sculpture is being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage."

Reminder

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's gold toilet "America" was sold at a Sotheby's auction in New York for $12 million to an unknown buyer. The 18-karat gold art object, which functions as an ordinary toilet, mocks excessive American wealth.

The United States has minted the first batch of gold coins featuring an image of Trump13.08.26, 02:17 • 15621 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsCulture
European Parliament
Donald Trump
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