Fallen fighter pilot Marat Mambetov is a Hero of Ukraine: what is known about the commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv"

Marat Mambetov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Marat Mambetov, commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv," who was killed on October 1. This is stated in Decree No. 1031/2026, UNN reports.

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine, with the Order of the "Golden Star," to Mambetov Marat Redvanovych, a major (posthumously) - the decree states.

The title was awarded for "personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

Supplement

On October 1, pilot Marat Redvanovych Mambetov was killed in battle. He had been striking Russian occupiers in a MiG-29 fighter jet. His aircraft was hit by an enemy missile; the pilot ejected but did not survive.

The defender of Ukraine was born in 2001 into a serviceman's family in the Melitopol area (Zaporizhzhia). He had dreamed of the sky since childhood, which is why he enrolled at the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. He mastered three types of aircraft: KhAZ, L-39, and MiG-29. In 2022, he successfully graduated from the institution and immediately joined the combat brigade—the "Ghosts of Kyiv."

Within the flight crew, he established himself as an intelligent, level-headed, and determined officer who did not shy away from the most difficult combat missions. In just the last two years of the war, he carried out nearly 200 combat sorties in MiG-29 fighter jets. He had dozens of enemy aerial targets destroyed to his credit. He also carried out intensive missile and bomb strikes against the occupiers' ground positions and provided cover for the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces.

He was awarded state honors—the Orders "For Courage," 2nd and 3rd Class, and the President of Ukraine's distinction "For the Defense of Ukraine."

Major Marat Mambetov made his final flight on October 1, driving the invader out of the occupied Ukrainian lands. Unfortunately, after completing the mission, his aircraft was hit by an enemy missile. The Hero was 25 years old forever. He is survived by his parents and brother.

On Sunday, October 4, people in Kyiv said farewell to Mambetov. During the farewell ceremony for Marat Mambetov, Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, delivered a speech.

MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat