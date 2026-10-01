MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat

Marat Mambetov. Photo: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force

Today, pilot Mambetov Marat Redvanovych was killed in action while striking Russian occupiers in a MiG-29 fighter jet. His aircraft was hit by an enemy missile; the pilot ejected but did not survive. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to UNN.

Today, October 1, 2026, another Ukrainian defender was killed in action. Flying a MiG-29 fighter jet, he carried out missile and bomb strikes against Russian occupiers in one of the areas of the front. While carrying out a combat mission, the aircraft was hit by an enemy missile; the pilot ejected but, unfortunately, did not survive - the statement said.

Captain Mambetov Marat Redvanovych was the flight commander of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv."

The Ukrainian Air Force expressed its sincere condolences to Marat's family and loved ones; he defended Ukraine until his last breath.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Su-27 pilot Oleksandr Borovyk died while performing a combat mission