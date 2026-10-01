A "Shahed" strike on a school in Kyiv — what the educational institution looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)

The aftermath of an enemy drone strike on a school in Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to russia’s attack on a school in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, noting that Russian scum continue to attack the life of our country, Ukrainian children, and our schools, and that russia must bear clear responsibility for this and receive responses to its strikes. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram. UNN shows footage from the scene.

In Kyiv, rescuers and all necessary services are working at the site where a Russian "Shahed" struck an ordinary school. Fortunately, the children and teachers were in a shelter during the air raid alert — there were no injuries. There was a fire on the school’s third floor; a wall was partially destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged. Russian scum continue to attack the life of our country, Ukrainian children, and our schools, and russia must bear clear responsibility for this and receive responses to its strikes - Zelenskyy wrote.

The State Emergency Service and the Police are removing the warhead. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

He added that Ukraine is counting on additional pressure from partners on russia and additional support packages for Ukraine.

We are working on each such agreement. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine and Ukrainians - Zelenskyy added.

Update

Head of the Solomianskyi District State Administration Serhii Movенко stated: "The enemy continues to carry out massive drone attacks on the city of Kyiv; in particular, today there was another strike on one of the educational institutions in the Solomianskyi district. As a result of the drone hitting near the second and third floors, a fire broke out, which the State Emergency Service handled excellently and localized very quickly. A drone warhead was also found on the second floor; pyrotechnicians arrived, and its disposal was completed. During the incident, all students and staff were in a safe place in shelters; there are no casualties or injured people.

Head of the Solomianskyi District State Administration Serhii Movенко. Video: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

He added that pyrotechnicians and specialists are determining from the fragments what type of drone it was.

"There will be information a little later," Movенко added.

Rescuers began dismantling part of the destroyed building. Video: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Aftermath of the enemy drone strike on a school in Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

We remind you

In the Solomianskyi district of the capital, an enemy drone struck the building of a general education school. The strike caused a fire.

The warhead of the Russian drone that fell on a school in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district did not detonate. At the time of the attack, 104 children and 60 staff members were in the educational institution.