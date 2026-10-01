Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomianskyi district, a café caught fire; in the Obolonskyi district, a warehouse building caught fire following the attack. Debris fell in an open area.
The enemy attacked Kyiv overnight on Thursday, October 1. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that, as a result of the enemy attack, a café on the first floor of a residential building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district.
A warehouse building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district. At another location in the Obolonskyi district, debris fell in an open area
In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a strike on warehouse premises had been recorded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital.
We remind you
a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight on September 30 claimed the lives of two people. Four others were injured, and a building caught fire in the Podilskyi district.
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy says30.09.26, 11:44 • 25595 views