Emergency power outages were introduced in three regions due to Russian strikes

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Emergency power outages have been introduced in three regions of Ukraine due to massive drone strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the energy system. This was reported by UNN, citing official information from the Ministry of Energy.

Electricity will be supplied according to schedules in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

"Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supplies as quickly as possible. The restrictions will be lifted immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the relevant ministry promised.

What is the current situation with electricity in Kyiv

As of the evening of September 30, emergency power outages had been introduced in the capital. Queue 6.1 will see the least electricity today. Trolleybuses and trams are currently stopped in two districts of the city — Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi. In addition, according to residents and visitors to the capital, lighting at metro stations has been switched off.

According to preliminary information, electricity may be unavailable in some districts of Kyiv for up to ten hours.

Context

During the night of September 30, Russia massively attacked the energy infrastructure for the first time since the end of the previous heating season. In particular, the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of missile and drone attacks.