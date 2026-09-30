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The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2890 views

The main target of the strike was the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region. Five people were killed, including a child, and 14 others were injured.

The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy says

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with nearly 190 attack drones and ballistic missiles. The shelling damaged energy and civilian infrastructure, and there were fatalities and injuries. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Emergency services and repair crews have been working since the night to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. It was a complex attack: nearly 190 attack drones, as well as ballistic missiles. And the main target of the strike was the energy infrastructure of the capital and the Kyiv region

- Zelenskyy reported.

He noted that the Russian attacks damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

Work is ongoing to restore electricity and water supplies wherever they are unavailable

- the President added.

The enemy continued its strikes in the morning. In particular, the Russians struck a grocery supermarket in Ivankovychi with a drone. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. In Kyiv, a warehouse building was struck, and one person was killed.

There were strikes on critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions. Damage was reported in the Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions. As of now, 14 people across the country have been injured as a result of all these strikes. Five people were killed, including a child.

Our defenders managed to shoot down some of the ballistic missiles. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. New air defense support packages were provided in recent days. I thank our partners for the missiles, and everyone who fulfills our agreements and strengthens the protection of the skies. This is how we must continue working. Every interceptor missile truly saves lives. And the closer winter gets, the more of this protection is needed. We must do everything to ensure that Russia's reliance on ballistic and drone terror does not succeed

- the President concluded.

Following Russian strikes, there are power outages in Kyiv and five regions30.09.26, 10:15 • 2302 views

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