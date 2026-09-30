Following Russian strikes, there are power outages in Kyiv and five regions

Russia struck energy infrastructure, and as of the morning of September 30, power disruptions are being recorded in Kyiv and five regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Russian attacks

As a result of hostilities and Russia’s shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were without power as of the morning - the Ministry of Energy reported.

The energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows, the ministry added.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure; new strikes have been reported since morning — the situation by region

Will there be schedules

"The introduction of restrictions is not expected today," the statement said.

At the same time, Ukrainians were asked today, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, September 30, as of 09:30, it was 2.1% lower than at the same time the previous day—Tuesday. The reason for the change is clear weather in all regions of Ukraine, except for parts of the eastern regions. This contributes to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding reduction in the amount of energy consumed from the grid. Yesterday, September 29, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 1.3% higher than the peak of the previous day—Monday, September 28.