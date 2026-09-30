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It has been raining continuously in Tokyo for 34 days already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

In central Tokyo, the rain has continued for the 34th consecutive day, breaking the 2019 record. A total of 629 mm of precipitation fell in September, three times the average amount for the entire month of September.

It has been raining continuously in Tokyo for 34 days already

Tokyo has updated its weather record after more than a month of almost continuous precipitation. On Tuesday, rain was recorded in the central part of the Japanese capital for the 34th consecutive day—the longest such streak in the history of observations here, UNN reports, citing Kyodo News.

Details

It is reported that the previous maximum had stood since 2019. At that time, rainy weather lasted for 33 days—from the end of June to the end of July.

The largest amount of precipitation during the current streak was 156 millimeters on September 21. In central Tokyo, 629 mm of precipitation had fallen by Monday, approximately three times the average amount for the entire month of September

—the article says.

Rain is expected to continue, mainly in eastern Japan, until approximately Thursday, partly due to an autumn rain front.

Previously

Last week, at least 7 people were killed in Japan as a result of Typhoon "Duhuan," while more than 20 others were injured, and several people are considered missing. Tens of thousands of households near Tokyo were left without electricity.

Earthquake in Japan Shakes Tokyo, 37 People Injured23.08.26, 07:59 • 9728 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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