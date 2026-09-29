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The water crisis on the Dniester is deepening: Ukraine can no longer ensure the minimum water discharge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Due to the critical drop in the water level, Ukraine is limiting the discharge from the Novodnistrovsk Reservoir. Only 27 m³/s is flowing into the reservoir.

The water crisis on the Dniester is deepening: Ukraine can no longer ensure the minimum water discharge
Photo: Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova

The hydrological situation on the Dniester has deteriorated, and Ukraine can no longer maintain the minimum water discharge level it has sustained until now. This is necessary to avoid depleting reserves and completely cutting off water supplies to Ukrainian communities that have already been affected. UNN reports this with reference to Moldova’s Ministry of Environment and the Water Resources Administration. 

"The hydrological situation on the Dniester and the alarming decline in water volumes were discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Dniester Commission. The difficult hydrological situation, which has continued for several months upstream of the reservoir, has led to an unprecedented drop in the water level in the Dniester. As a result, water supplies in some Ukrainian communities are already being provided by the hour, according to an established schedule," Moldova’s Water Resources Administration stated. 

It is noted that Ukraine informed Moldova that it was unable to discharge a flow greater than the amount entering the reservoir, in order to avoid depleting reserves and completely cutting off water supplies to communities that have already been affected.

The Ministry of Environment noted that, according to the latest information, the water level in the Novodnistrovsk Reservoir had fallen to a critical level below 111 meters, compared with a normal level of approximately 121.5 meters.

A decline in the water level has also been recorded at the Cosăuți gauging station. It reached approximately 2.16 meters, compared with approximately 2.67 meters during the period when the flow rate was 60 m³/s. Over the past 24 hours alone, the water level has fallen by approximately 23 centimeters.

The ministry noted that consumers currently served in the area of operation of the state enterprise "Apa-Canal Chișinău" are receiving normal water supplies, while the level of the Dniester River and water flows are being continuously monitored. 

The Water Resources Administration added that the minimum flow maintained until now can no longer be ensured, given that the natural volume of water entering the reservoir in Novodnistrovsk has amounted to 27 m³/s over the past two weeks. 

An increase in the water level in the reservoir depends on the amount of precipitation in the upper part of the basin, which would make it possible to increase the water discharge toward Moldova. Dialogue between the authorities of the two countries is ongoing. If new circumstances arise, the Commission will convene another meeting to analyze the situation and possible solutions. 

To remind you 

Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova agreed to temporarily maintain the water discharge from the Dniester Hydropower Complex at 85 cubic meters per second due to the critically low water levels in the Dniester.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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