"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalities

The enemy carried out an airstrike on Sumy — four guided aerial bombs struck the city center, directly hitting a school building; there is damage in the private residential sector. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this and added that two people were known to have been killed, UNN reports.

All services are currently working at the site of the Russian airstrike in Sumy. Four guided aerial bombs struck the city center, directly hitting a school building where classes were in progress. I thank the teachers and school administration: the children and teachers were in the shelter, and a total of 100 people were evacuated in time. The private residential sector was also damaged. As of now, unfortunately, two people are known to have been killed. My condolences to their relatives and loved ones. Six people were injured, including three children — Zelenskyy reported.

The President stressed that "the Russian terrorists are simply complete bastards."

To strike children, schools, and ordinary homes like this. America, Europe, and all our partners must not forget that Russia will not stop this madness without real pressure. We expect that steps in response to these strikes will be taken and will not be limited to words alone — Zelenskyy concluded.

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a school in Sumy during an attack with guided aerial bombs