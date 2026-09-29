Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife Maria Shriver shared rare family photos of their youngest son, Christopher, who turned 29. E! News reports, UNN writes.

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The 70-year-old journalist posted a series of photos of Christopher from different years—from his childhood to recent pictures. She dedicated the post to her son's birthday, whom she still calls her "baby."

You may be my child, but I will always look up to you. I admire the way you go through life. I admire the way you make people feel. I admire the way you look for the good in everyone — Shriver wrote.

Christopher avoids the spotlight

Unlike his famous parents and some of his siblings, Christopher Schwarzenegger largely stays away from public life. He works as director of development at the production company Indus Valley Media.

Christopher was also congratulated on his birthday by his older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger. She posted family photos, some of which show Christopher together with her husband, actor Chris Pratt, and their family.

Christopher is the youngest of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's four children together. The former couple also have daughters Katherine and Christina and a son, Patrick.

Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden Panettiere