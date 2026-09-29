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Russia will increase military spending by a third in 2027 – it will become the highest since the time of the USSR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6212 views

In 2027, Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion rubles on the army — 32% more. This will account for 35% of the federal budget.

Russia will increase military spending by a third in 2027 – it will become the highest since the time of the USSR

Russia plans to increase spending on the army and weapons procurement to 17.1 trillion rubles in 2027 — 32% more than предусмотрено in the 2026 budget. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Reuters and materials from Russia’s Finance Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft budget, military needs will account for about 35% of all federal spending in Russia. This will be the highest share since the Soviet era.

On average, military spending will amount to about 1.42 trillion rubles per month, 46.9 billion per day, or almost 2 billion rubles per hour.

Military spending is not planned to be reduced

High spending will continue in the future. In 2028, 16.6 trillion rubles are planned to be allocated for defense, and 16.3 trillion in 2029. At the same time, just a year ago the Russian government planned to spend only 13.5 trillion rubles on defense in 2027.

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To replenish the budget, the Russian authorities plan to introduce a "windfall profits tax" for mining, metals, and gold-mining companies, raise the maximum tax rate on individuals’ passive income to 22%, and also impose 22% VAT on purchases from foreign online stores.

According to economist Janis Kluge’s estimates, from the beginning of 2022 to mid-2026, Russia has already spent about 57 trillion rubles on the war, including secret and related budget items. By the end of 2027, the total amount could reach 74 trillion rubles, or about $876 billion.

Putin increased the authorized strength of military personnel in the Russian Federation — how many there will be28.09.26, 20:32 • 23035 views

Stepan Haftko

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