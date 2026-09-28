Putin increased the authorized strength of military personnel in the Russian Federation — how many there will be

Vladimir Putin. Illustrative photo

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has increased the authorized strength of military personnel in Russia by 15,500, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Putin signed a decree increasing the authorized strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to 2,441,630 people, including 1,550,500 military personnel.

Thus, the number of military personnel increased by 15,500.

It should be added

According to Russian media, the last time Putin increased the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces was in July—by 25,000 people. At the time, this was explained by the creation of military construction units.

This is already the fourth increase in the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces by Putin's decree this year: the previous ones were in March, June, and July.

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