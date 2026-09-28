No precipitation and up to +23° — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 29

In Ukraine on Tuesday, September 29, partly cloudy skies are forecast, with dry weather persisting; temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 15-20° during the day, reaching up to 23° in the southern regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN writes.

Partly cloudy. No precipitation. Fog in places in the western regions at night and in the morning. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the southern part during the day - the statement says.

It is noted that temperatures will be 6-11° at night and 15-20° during the day; in the southern part, 9-14° at night and 18-23° during the day; in the Carpathians, 1-6° above zero at night and 10-15° during the day.

Partly cloudy skies are expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday. No precipitation. The wind will be northeasterly, 7-12 m/s.

Rain in parts of Ukraine and temperatures of up to 24°C — weather forecast for September 28