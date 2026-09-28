South Korea demands explanations from Ukraine over captured North Koreans

The South Korean presidential office demanded official explanations and an apology from Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of disclosing information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. UNN writes about this, citing Reuters.

Details

"The presidential office expresses deep regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure of information and its subsequent false statement that there was no non-disclosure agreement," Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Relations Son Ki-hon said in a statement published on Sunday, September 27.

He said that the government was considering additional measures on the matter, if necessary.

The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly

The Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded

Ukraine captured two North Koreans in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025. They were reportedly the first North Korean soldiers to be captured alive since Pyongyang entered the war in 2024, helping Russia.

Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy

South Korea had previously refused to confirm the soldiers' arrival, citing concerns for their safety and the safety of their family members who are still in North Korea.

Seoul and Kyiv discussed a possible transfer after the two soldiers expressed a desire to go to South Korea, according to an opposition lawmaker in Seoul.

The transfer is taking place amid South Korea's support for efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, while U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his readiness to engage with Pyongyang.

The United States and South Korea agreed to help resume dialogue with Pyongyang