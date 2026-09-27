About 70% of Swiss voters rejected in a referendum a proposal to tighten the country's neutrality rules. Its adoption could have limited cooperation with NATO and deprived Bern of the ability to independently impose sanctions against Russia, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the final results of the Federal Statistical Office, all of the country's cantons and about 70% of voters voted against the initiative.

The proposal called for enshrining neutrality in the Constitution and banning Switzerland from joining economic sanctions unless they had been approved by the UN. Since Russia has veto power on the UN Security Council, this could effectively have made Swiss sanctions against Moscow impossible.

Switzerland will retain the ability to cooperate with NATO

The initiative also called for ending cooperation with military and defense alliances, including NATO, unless Switzerland itself came under direct attack.

Switzerland has changed its national security strategy because of Russia’s war against Ukraine and hybrid threats

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that the referendum results allow the country to continue independently deciding on economic sanctions and cooperating with international partners if this strengthens its security.

The initiative was promoted by the Swiss People's Party, which argued that Bern's decision to join sanctions against Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine undermined the country's traditional neutrality. After the results were announced, the party conceded defeat.

In Switzerland, voters are voting for stricter neutrality: the result could force the country to lift sanctions against the Russian Federation