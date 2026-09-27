Iran has declared its readiness for new U.S. attacks and escalated its rhetoric

Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS

Iran's armed forces are ready for any new attacks by the United States — army spokesman Mohammad Akraminiya said this on Sunday (according to state media). The statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had rejected Iran's proposal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and end the hostilities, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Akraminiya said that Iran's armed forces were fully prepared for a confrontation and warned that if the United States launched another attack on his country, it would suffer significantly greater losses.

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Separately, Iran's army commander-in-chief Amir Hatami said that the war was at a critical and decisive stage. He added that Tehran would not accept a situation in which the country could not conduct trade while foreign states used the region's strategic waterways.

"If Iran cannot trade, if Iran cannot live, then no one will be able to trade or live. The Strait of Hormuz is a symbol of our dignity and honor; we will not allow the country's enemies to use this key logistical hub while the Iranian people remain in a difficult situation."

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