$44.9751.12
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 332 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 4466 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 6858 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
02:55 AM • 11765 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
01:56 AM • 13434 views
Trump did not confirm Zelenskyy's statement about authorizing Ukraine to manufacture missiles for Patriot
12:55 AM • 13083 views
Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
11:56 PM • 14010 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
September 26, 10:55 PM • 13039 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
September 26, 09:56 PM • 13412 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
September 26, 08:55 PM • 17261 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
0.6m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Venezuela’s acting president returned from the United States without agreements or an election dateSeptember 26, 08:00 PM • 10606 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 12755 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 10463 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 9742 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 8062 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 43784 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 59711 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 65001 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 56891 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 53148 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emerged02:06 AM • 3940 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 8284 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 9938 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 10562 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 12856 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
The Washington Post
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Changeable cloudiness and temperatures of up to +21° are expected in Ukraine. Short-lived rain is possible in the east, and fog in the west.

Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
Photo: Farernik

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine today; in the western regions, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning, while daytime temperatures will rise to +21°. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Partly cloudy. No precipitation, except for occasional brief rain in the east and southeast of the country. In the western regions, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning 

- forecasters reported.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, nighttime temperatures will be 6–11°, reaching 15° in the southeast of the country; daytime temperatures will be 16–21°; in the Carpathians, nighttime temperatures will be 0–5° above zero, and daytime temperatures 10–15°. 

Mostly no precipitation — what the weather will be like in Ukraine over the next three days26.09.26, 15:17 • 4110 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine