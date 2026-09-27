Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today

Photo: Farernik

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine today; in the western regions, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning, while daytime temperatures will rise to +21°. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Partly cloudy. No precipitation, except for occasional brief rain in the east and southeast of the country. In the western regions, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning - forecasters reported.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, nighttime temperatures will be 6–11°, reaching 15° in the southeast of the country; daytime temperatures will be 16–21°; in the Carpathians, nighttime temperatures will be 0–5° above zero, and daytime temperatures 10–15°.

Mostly no precipitation — what the weather will be like in Ukraine over the next three days