Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometown

Taylor Swift shared rare personal footage from a trip with her husband, Travis Kelce, to Cleveland, where he grew up. The singer used the video for a clip featuring the lyrics to her new song "Cleveland!", E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

In one clip, Swift filmed Kelce behind the wheel of a car on the way to downtown Cleveland. She also showed local streets and Cleveland Heights High School, where the athlete studied.

"Cleveland!" was included in the extended edition of the album "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore", released on September 25.

Swift dedicated the song to their relationship

In the song, the 36-year-old singer talks about her relationship with Kelce and calls him the "love of her life".

The song also references the athlete's hometown and their trip to Ohio together. According to E! News, in March 2026, Kelce purchased lakefront property in the Cleveland area for $5.35 million.

Swift and Kelce got married in July 2026.

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