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An explosion occurred at russia’s largest coal deposit in yakutia; there are fatalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

An explosion occurred during welding at the Elga deposit in yakutia. Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries.

An explosion occurred at russia’s largest coal deposit in yakutia; there are fatalities

An explosion occurred at the Elginskoye coal deposit in Yakutia on September 25, killing four workers and injuring two more. Russian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the emergency occurred during welding work at a backup pumping station. The agency stated that a fire broke out during the work, resulting in the deaths of several people.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred during welding near a water tank. According to the publication, a powerful shock wave arose due to depressurization, causing six workers to fall from a great height. Four of them died, while two others sustained head injuries and multiple fractures.

It is also reported that the welding work was carried out near a vessel containing methane, which allegedly caused the explosion.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article concerning violations of safety rules during work that, through negligence, resulted in the deaths of two or more people.

The Elginskoye deposit is the largest in Russia in terms of coking coal reserves. They are estimated at more than 2.2 billion tons.

A Ukrainian drone attack shut down one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — Reuters26.09.26, 01:25 • 10383 views

Olga Rozgon

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