"Diplomatic relations are alive": Hungary allows for joining the "Carpathian Eight"

Hungary may become a member of the "Carpathian Eight" in the future, the country’s Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said in an interview with Index, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Budapest is "happy to participate in any regional cooperation and bilateral cooperation that serves Hungary’s interests," while the relevant decision requires "prior dialogue and appropriate preparation."

Orbán said that during the UN General Assembly in New York, she met several times with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

So I would like to state clearly that diplomatic relations are alive - the diplomat said.

She added that during "UN Week" she was able to resolve and discuss with Sybiha the misunderstandings regarding the "Carpathian Eight."

Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festival

Context

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that Hungary is not a participant in the "Carpathian Eight" format initiated by Ukraine, "for valid reasons," but did not explain what they were.

Later, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded that Kyiv was surprised by Magyar’s groundlessly confrontational statements, noting that the Carpathian integration initiative is "aimed at developing our entire region, promoting prosperity, interconnectedness, and the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the eight Carpathian countries."

Later, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán clarified that Hungary had not joined the C8 initiative, "which is a fact," while no international energy cooperation can take place without the participation of the Hungarian government.

Magyar stated that he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary