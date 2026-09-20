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Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

An unidentified man poured wine over Péter Magyar during Harvest Day in Szekszárd. Security escorted him out of the event.

Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festival

Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a harvest festival. The politician published a video from the scene and spoke about the incident on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The video published by the politician shows an unidentified man initially standing near Péter Magyar and then pouring wine from a glass over him. The man was subsequently escorted away by security.

One of Orbán’s former supporters drank himself into a state of deceptive courage. We stopped on our way home from Pécs at the Szekszárd Harvest Festival at the invitation of local residents. The "gentleman" may have been very upset that everyone was having a good time and that we were talking and taking photographs with hundreds of people

- Magyar said.

He also added that the man was not brave enough to come closer; instead, "it is a great pity to waste Szekszárd’s excellent wine."

Previously

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak was pelted with eggs after a court hearing at which a preventive measure was being chosen for him.

Alla Kiosak

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