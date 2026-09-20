In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injured

As a result of a Russian attack on a monastery in the Kherson region, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. Four more priests sustained blast and mine-related injuries. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Yesterday, at around 3 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked a monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, in the Novoraisk community. As a result of an enemy FPV drone strike, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones - Prokudin wrote.

Four more priests, aged 51, 53, 51 and 31, were also injured. Preliminary reports indicate that they sustained blast and mine-related injuries.

An enterprise and a residential building were damaged in the Kyiv region after an attack