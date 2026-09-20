In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Chervonyi Maiak, a Russian FPV drone struck a monastery. A 71-year-old priest was killed, and four others were injured.
As a result of a Russian attack on a monastery in the Kherson region, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. Four more priests sustained blast and mine-related injuries. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, UNN writes.
Yesterday, at around 3 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked a monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, in the Novoraisk community. As a result of an enemy FPV drone strike, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones
Four more priests, aged 51, 53, 51 and 31, were also injured. Preliminary reports indicate that they sustained blast and mine-related injuries.
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