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In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

In the village of Chervonyi Maiak, a Russian FPV drone struck a monastery. A 71-year-old priest was killed, and four others were injured.

In the Kherson region, Russians struck a monastery with a drone; one priest was killed and four were injured

As a result of a Russian attack on a monastery in the Kherson region, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. Four more priests sustained blast and mine-related injuries. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, UNN writes.

Yesterday, at around 3 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked a monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, in the Novoraisk community. As a result of an enemy FPV drone strike, a 71-year-old clergyman was killed. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones

- Prokudin wrote.

Four more priests, aged 51, 53, 51 and 31, were also injured. Preliminary reports indicate that they sustained blast and mine-related injuries.

An enterprise and a residential building were damaged in the Kyiv region after an attack20.09.26, 02:55 • 2168 views

Olga Rozgon

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