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Sybiga stopped in Iceland en route to the UN General Assembly: cooperation in the field of drones is being prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Andrii Sybiha and Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir coordinated their positions on international issues. The parties are preparing an agreement on cooperation in the field of drones.

Sybiga stopped in Iceland en route to the UN General Assembly: cooperation in the field of drones is being prepared

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir. UNN reports this, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

It is noted that this was Sybiha’s first bilateral visit to Iceland "en route to a week of high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly."

He briefed her on the situation in Ukraine, Russia’s relentless terror, the blockade in the Black Sea, as well as our ongoing efforts to achieve peace

- Sybiha noted.

The parties agreed to accelerate preparations for signing a cooperation agreement in the field of unmanned systems between Ukraine and Iceland. Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience in protecting critical infrastructure.

Ahead of the UN General Assembly high-level week, the parties coordinated their positions on the most pressing international issues, paying particular attention to Russia’s destabilizing actions in Europe and ways to counter them. The foreign ministers also discussed ways to deepen practical cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Force and Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of winter. Andrii Sybiha thanked Iceland for its readiness to continue providing vital support to Ukraine, as well as for Iceland’s consistent support for Ukraine

- the statement says.

Previously

Earlier this month, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, en route to Canada, met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir. The parties discussed Ukraine’s preparations for winter, the protection of the energy sector, and strengthening air defense.

Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. ambassador over Trump’s map showing an American flag over the country08.09.26, 11:06 • 5798 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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War in Ukraine
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Andriy Sybiha
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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