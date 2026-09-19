For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone
Kyiv • UNN
For the second time in one day, the SBU successfully deployed a new interceptor drone. Military counterintelligence officers struck a Russian jet-powered "Geran-5".
The fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine struck a Russian jet-powered drone. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
We have already seen the second successful use today by the Security Service of Ukraine of a new Ukrainian interceptor drone. The SBU military counterintelligence fighters struck a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone. I thank the SBU warriors for their accuracy
Additionally
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already shown the combat use of interceptor drones to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds." It is noted that the SBU developed and successfully used a new interceptor drone.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, this concerns another positive result of tests of interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds."