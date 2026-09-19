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The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8638 views

Ukrainian intelligence demonstrated components of a North Korean ballistic missile to the Japanese delegation. The details help assess Pyongyang's weapons.

The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North Korea

Experts from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated to the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile manufactured by North Korea, which make it possible to assess its characteristics and the capabilities of North Korea’s military-industrial complex. This was reported by the HUR, writes UNN.

Details

The missile components were shown to Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Eisuke Mori and other members of the Japanese delegation during their visit to Kyiv.

According to intelligence data, examining the components makes it possible to determine the missile’s technical characteristics, design features, and the level of development of North Korea’s defense industry.

The HUR emphasized the shared threat

North Korean weapons pose a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Japan and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region

– the HUR noted.

Ukrainian intelligence emphasized that military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea helps Moscow continue the war, while enabling Pyongyang to build up its military potential and improve its weapons.

The HUR added that countering such cooperation requires coordination among international partners and the exchange of intelligence information.

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Stepan Haftko

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