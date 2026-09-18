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Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Ukraine's U-19 youth national team will play against Sweden, Germany and Scotland in Albir. Oleh Luzhnyi has called up 26 footballers.

Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain

Head coach of Ukraine's under-19 football team Oleh Luzhnyi has named the squad that will prepare for a friendly tournament in Albir, Spain. Our team will play three matches there, UNN reports, citing the UAF. 

Ukraine U-19 squad

Goalkeepers: Rostyslav Bahlai (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Talko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Ostap Mykhailiuk (Rio Ave Vila do Conde, Portugal).

Defenders: Hlib Katkov (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Danylo Ohorodnik, Nazar Ivaskiv (both Dynamo Kyiv), Stanislav Tolstolis (Nacional Madeira, Portugal), Nikita Kaliuzhnyi (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yehor Sherstiuk (Metalist Kharkiv), Artem Muradian (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Illia Kutia (Hajduk Split, Croatia).

Midfielders: Patrik Sykut (Peterborough United, England), Pavlo Liusin (Dynamo Kyiv), Dmytro Sukhonos (Kolos Kovalivka), Vitalii Hliut (Chicago Fire, USA), Andrii Korol (Kharkiv), Oleksandr Tkachenko (Werder Bremen, Germany), Mukhammad Dzhurabaiev (Rukh Lviv).

Forwards: Oleksandr Diedov (Karpaty Lviv), Adam Huram (Hajduk Split, Croatia), Yurii Kisak (Villarreal, Spain), Danylo Tarasenko (CSKA 1948 Sofia, Bulgaria), Vitalii Hliut (Chicago Fire, USA), Ivan Bahrii (Kharkiv).

Schedule of Ukraine U-19 friendly matches:

  • September 24 - Sweden - Ukraine (15:00);
    • September 27 - Germany - Ukraine (18:00);
      • September 30 - Scotland - Ukraine (11:00). 

        It will be recalled 

        Oleh Luzhnyi, head of the Professional Football Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football, took charge of Ukraine's U-19 team, replacing Dmytro Mykhailenko in the position. 

        Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldonado announced the squad of the senior team, which will prepare for the 2026/2027 Nations League matches against Hungary and Georgia. 

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

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