Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT

The White House is considering signing economic agreements with Russia before it ends the war in Ukraine. The New York Times reports this, citing "two people close to the talks," UNN reports.

Details

According to one of the publication's sources, agreements with Russia before the end of the war are possible because they would show that the United States is serious about resetting relations with the Kremlin.

This approach represents a departure from Mr. Trump's promise last year that economic agreements with Russia would not be concluded "until we resolve the war." It indicates that Mr. Trump's envoys on ending the war, Steve Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, are looking for new ways to persuade Russia to stop hostilities, now that it has become clear that Ukraine will not give up part of its own territory, which, at Mr. Putin's insistence, he must control before the end of the war - the article says.

Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi

The authors point out that this contrasts with the approach advocated by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, not to mention Kyiv's European allies and Ukraine itself, that only increased economic and military pressure on Putin can force him to compromise.

"But since the Trump administration is pursuing a carrot-and-stick approach with Mr. Putin, the carrot appears to be the focus. According to a U.S. official, the administration wants to create more incentives for members of the Russian elite to seek peace. Concluding some business agreements before the end of the war could help convince the anti-American hawks around Mr. Putin that Mr. Trump really wants to establish new relations with Russia," the publication writes.

Context

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of H.R. 5334, a bill that provides for a major strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

Later, Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the adoption in the United States of a law on "hellish sanctions" was an unfriendly step.

Trump plans to sign Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia - WSJ