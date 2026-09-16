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Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Ukrainian and U.S. teams are coordinating the format and agenda for the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump. Dozens of other contacts are also planned.

Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi

The Ukrainian and American sides are currently working out the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, as well as its content and agenda. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, reports UNN

It can be said that the teams are indeed currently working on the possibility of such a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States, as well as on its content, in order to make it as substantive as possible 

- Tykhyi said. 

He also added that, in addition to the presidents' meeting, there would be a large number of other meetings. 

I understand that the entire focus is, in fact, on Trump, but let us not underestimate the importance of all the others, because there will be dozens of other very important and very interesting meetings. In addition, the Ukrainian-American component will certainly be present during the visit. I mean not only the meeting with the President, but also other contacts 

- Tykhyi added. 

We will remind you 

Ukraine and the United States have preliminarily agreed to hold an in-person meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in September. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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