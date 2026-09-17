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While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

The US launched approximately 82 Patriot and THAAD missiles, intercepting 18 of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles. Ukraine is forced to conserve PAC-3s.

While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran

The U.S. military used approximately 82 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles to intercept 20 Iranian ballistic missiles during the attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on September 9. That averages more than four interceptors per target, while Ukraine, due to an ammunition shortage, is forced to use Patriot missiles much more sparingly, Defense Express reports, citing The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during the attack U.S. forces launched approximately 70 scarce PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. In addition, the THAAD missile defense system deployed approximately 12 more interceptors.

Despite the significant expenditure of ammunition, U.S. forces managed to intercept 18 of the 20 Iranian ballistic missiles. American military aircraft were also damaged in the strike.

Ukraine economizes on Patriot missiles

Defense Express notes that in Ukraine, due to a shortage of interceptors, only one Patriot missile per target may be used when intercepting ballistic targets.

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles from Bundeswehr stocks - Pistorius08.09.26, 17:00 • 5378 views

The high expenditure of PAC-3 missiles by the U.S. military is also drawing attention because of the limited stocks of these missiles. This issue is particularly significant for Ukraine, as the PAC-3 is one of the key means of intercepting ballistic missiles.

The THAAD system was also used during the attack in Jordan. Iran had previously destroyed one of the AN/TPY-2 radar stations required for its operation, so, as Defense Express notes, the United States likely had to redeploy another such radar to the area of the air base.

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Stepan Haftko

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