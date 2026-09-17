The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv on the night of September 17 has risen to 12, including 2 children aged 10 and 12. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

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According to him, 9 of the injured are currently in hospitals.

As a result of the combined attack, a residential building, warehouses, offices and non-residential premises were damaged in various districts of the capital.

Earlier, 4 people were reported injured, including a 10-year-old girl. Thus, the number of people injured in the overnight strike continues to rise.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the damage; information about the consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified.

Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv — 4 people injured, including a 10-year-old child