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Ronaldo revealed the reason for leaving Portugal's training camp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ronaldo said that Jorge Jesus breached an agreement regarding an explanation of the conflict at a press conference. The forward plans to return for the sake of a farewell match.

Ronaldo revealed the reason for leaving Portugal's training camp

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo revealed details of a scandalous situation that arose during the Portuguese national team's latest training camp. His words are reported by CNN Portugal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the footballer, they had agreed with the national team's head coach, Jorge Jesus, on what he was supposed to say at the press conference so that the parties could reconcile.

He was supposed to say that I had never asked to be brought on for even a few minutes, that it was the head coach, and no one else, who proposed a plan for me for this camp, that it was a mistake to make me warm up and then not bring me on, and that if he had to do it again, he would not do so

- Ronaldo said.

He said that the meeting ended with the "head coach asking to hug me".

He promised that he would say at the press conference what he had just told me, and that the matter would be closed. ... The press conference was what everyone knows it to have been: his position had nothing to do with our meeting, I heard statements and aggression that, in my opinion, I did not deserve, an attitude of "I want to—I do it, I have the right and I give the orders," which he had never shown toward me, either directly or indirectly, beforehand

- Ronaldo recounted.

He added that he would return to the Portuguese national team at some point—as a minimum, to play a farewell match.

To remind you

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portuguese national team's camp ahead of Nations League matches against Denmark and Norway. The forward was likely upset at not being brought on as a substitute in the match against Norway; however, as Ronaldo said, he left the team after comments by head coach Jorge Jesus.

My conscience is absolutely clear: Portugal coach Jesus comments on Ronaldo's walkout02.10.26, 02:54 • 10629 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal