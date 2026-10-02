My conscience is absolutely clear: Portugal coach Jesus comments on Ronaldo's walkout

Portugal national football team head coach Jorge Jesus said he has a clear conscience after Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the national team camp. He said this on AS, UNN reports.

Details

The coach noted that he does not believe his actions were the reason for disrupting the national team's usual working routine.

I have many years of experience in football, and I know that I did nothing to change this process. My conscience is absolutely clear. ... He is a symbol and an iconic figure; that is not in question - Jesus admitted.

He promised to return to a discussion of this topic after the next match.

Reminder

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp ahead of Nations League matches against Denmark and Norway. The forward was reportedly offended at not being brought on as a substitute in the match against Norway; however, as Ronaldo said, he left the team after comments by head coach Jorge Jesus.

"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career