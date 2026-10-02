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Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Kyiv has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions. Ukraine is also seeking the reinstatement of restrictions against Usmanov and Fridman.

Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha

Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for inclusion in the European Union’s sanctions list. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is also working on reinstating restrictions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

You removed two oligarchs, and we will add twenty more. We have prepared a list of more than twenty Russian oligarchs. And we will also bring these two back again. This is our approach now. And we are already at the stage of formalizing it

- the Foreign Minister said.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already approved these more than 20 individuals.

We would like to remind you

On September 22, the European Union adopted a decision to extend for 36 months the sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the EU removed Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the sanctions list.

"Everyone knows" about them: Zelensky’s office voiced a proposal for EU sanctions instead of Friedman and Usmanov24.09.26, 14:49 • 5367 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine