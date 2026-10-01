Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built

Photo: zoda.gov.ua

In 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 1.5 billion in subsidies for the construction and reconstruction of 113 shelters in schools across the country. More than 30 of these facilities have already been completed, with the main focus placed on frontline regions, where 1,300 schools are still forced to operate exclusively remotely. This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Education and Science to a request from UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science, the mechanism for providing and using the subsidy is determined by a government resolution, according to which the funds are allocated for:

the implementation of projects related to the new construction of shelters, including those launched in 2023–2025;

the implementation of projects related to the reconstruction of shelters;

the completion of shelter construction projects launched in 2023–2025.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2026, 113 shelters in general secondary education institutions were financed through the subsidy. The largest number of shelters is planned in Sumy region – 13, Odesa region – 12, and Rivne region – 10.

A significant number of facilities are also concentrated in regions with heightened security risks:

Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions – 8 each;

Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions – 7 each;

Zaporizhzhia region – 6.

The smallest number of facilities – 1–2 each – is planned mainly in certain western and central regions, including Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Chernivtsi regions.

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The ministry reported that, as of September 25, cash expenditures under the 2026 subsidy amounted to UAH 1 billion 538 million 606.7 thousand.

At the same time, under the 2026 State Budget, UAH 6 billion was allocated for equipping shelters (UAH 5 billion was earmarked for general secondary education institutions).

In the budget for next year, the government is allocating UAH 3.7 billion for equipping shelters. However, it should be noted that this is only a draft law, which still has to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada, and therefore additional funds may be "added" for shelters, or, conversely, funding may be cut.

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"Some facilities, including projects that were more than 60% complete and had been launched last year, were identified as priorities for completion in 2026. As of the beginning of the new academic year, a number of such facilities had already been completed. In total, 33 shelters were completed during the year using the subsidy," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry also said that, at present, 1,349 general secondary education institutions operate exclusively remotely.

In addition, as of September 2026, Ukraine already has 124 underground schools operating within general secondary education institutions, implemented using subsidy and grant funds.

"The total capacity of these facilities is approximately 50,000 people at any one time. If the educational process is organized in two shifts, the infrastructure created could potentially enable up to 100,000 children to study in person. The greatest concentration of underground schools has formed in frontline and nearby regions, where, due to the security situation, the issue of ensuring the possibility of in-person education for children is particularly acute," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

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The Ministry of Education and Science emphasized that underground schools must ensure children’s safe and comfortable stay and enable the organization of the educational process. In particular, they are to include ventilation, water supply and drainage systems, sanitary facilities, power supply, lighting, communication and alert systems, medical space, as well as the necessary conditions for accessibility and the accommodation of people with reduced mobility.

"Thus, the underground school is not merely a protective structure, but a fully-fledged safe educational space that makes it possible to organize in-person education for children even amid heightened security risks," the Ministry of Education and Science summed up.

In Ukraine, around 200 underground schools are planned to be built by the end of the year — Koretskyi