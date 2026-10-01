What is celebrated on October 1 in Ukraine and around the world

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
11:54 PM • 11558 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
09:55 PM • 15220 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
09:26 PM • 13810 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 17618 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
September 30, 07:02 PM • 17753 views
A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media
September 30, 06:38 PM • 16554 views
Tomorrow, electricity outage schedules will be introduced in Ukraine — who will be disconnected and when
September 30, 05:01 PM • 29730 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate
September 30, 03:43 PM • 21810 views
Emergency power outages were introduced in three regions due to Russian strikes
September 30, 03:41 PM • 26530 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto
September 30, 03:01 PM • 17097 views
Russia used a drone with a warhead for the first time to destroy supports and bridges — “Flash”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
83%
763mm
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a truck rammed four passenger cars near a border guard checkpoint; one person was killed and others injuredPhotoSeptember 30, 05:43 PM • 12103 views
Russia may have been preparing the murders of Kasparov and other opposition figures in the United States — mediaSeptember 30, 05:57 PM • 7514 views
Sale of Kyiv’s Gulliver for $207 million falls through — reason givenSeptember 30, 06:10 PM • 3420 views
U.S. court halted Christa Pike's execution just hours before it was due to take placeSeptember 30, 07:32 PM • 6914 views
The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on unified social assistance for low-income familiesSeptember 30, 08:33 PM • 7026 views
Publications
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 29726 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 26529 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 40991 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 45683 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 30, 11:42 AM • 33701 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mark Rutte
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 34581 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 55053 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 59884 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 62894 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 69691 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Fox News
Truth Social

What is celebrated on October 1 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders, the Day of the Cossacks, Veterans Day, and the Feast of the Protection of the Holy Virgin. Around the world, older people, music, and coffee are honored.

What is celebrated on October 1 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 1, Ukraine observes one of its most important national and religious holidays — the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, and the major feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos. Around the world, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, people observe the International Day of Older Persons, International Music Day, World Vegetarian Day, and International Coffee Day, while China, Nigeria, and Cyprus celebrate their principal national days. According to the church calendar under the new style, the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady, the Mother of God, is observed, UNN reports.

Day of Defenders of Ukraine

An official national holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2014. The holiday honors the courage, heroism, and resilience of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and all security and defense forces that protect the state's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom.

Every year on October 1 at 09:00, a nationwide minute of silence is observed throughout the country in memory of all fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Day of Ukrainian Cossacks

An official holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1999, historically and spiritually linked to the Feast of the Protection — the heavenly patroness of the Cossack army.

The event emphasizes the deep historical continuity of the modern Ukrainian army with the Cossack traditions of the Zaporizhian Sich and the liberation struggles of past centuries.

In Mariupol, the occupiers destroyed a memorial sign in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Ukrainian Cossacks21.04.24, 22:06 • 86757 views

Veterans' Day in Ukraine

A national observance established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in 2004.

The event is intended to draw public attention to the problems of war and labor veterans, ensuring their social protection and proper medical care, and expressing deep gratitude for their labor and military contributions to building the state.

International Day of Older Persons (International Day of Older Persons)

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 1990.

The event focuses attention on population aging as a global demographic trend, protecting the rights of older people, expanding their social participation, ensuring access to healthcare, and combating age discrimination (ageism).

The human brain continues to "grow" neurons even in old age04.07.25, 10:25 • 1610 views

International Music Day (International Music Day)

Established in 1975 at the initiative of the International Music Council under UNESCO.

The holiday brings together composers, performers, and listeners around the world, promoting intercultural exchange, preserving the classical heritage, developing contemporary musical culture, and spreading humanistic values through the art of sound.

International Coffee Day (International Coffee Day)

An official holiday established by the International Coffee Organization  in 2015 during the Expo exhibition in Milan.

The event is dedicated to promoting coffee consumption culture, supporting millions of farmers in developing countries, and advancing fair-trade principles in the coffee industry.

World Vegetarian Day (World Vegetarian Day)

Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and supported by the International Vegetarian Union (IVU) in 1978.

The event launches the annual "Vegetarian Awareness Month" and promotes a plant-based diet to preserve health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and encourage ethical treatment of animals.

"Steak can only be made of meat": European Parliament votes to ban meat terms for vegetarian products08.10.25, 18:31 • 6393 views

National Day of the People's Republic of China (National Day of the People's Republic of China)

China's main national holiday, commemorating Mao Zedong's announcement of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 1949.

The event marks the beginning of the so-called "Golden Week" of national holidays in the country, accompanied by mass celebrations and military parades.

Nigeria Independence Day (Nigeria Independence Day)

A national holiday commemorating October 1, 1960, when Nigeria gained full independence from Great Britain, becoming one of the largest sovereign states on the African continent.

Cyprus Independence Day (Cyprus Independence Day)

An official holiday marking the proclamation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus following British colonial rule in 1960, in accordance with the Zürich and London Agreements.

In Cyprus, laser scanning has revealed dozens of ancient depictions of ships23.09.26, 03:18 • 4955 views

The Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers celebrate the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary—a major Christian feast established in remembrance of the miraculous apparition of the Mother of God in the Blachernae Church in Constantinople in the 10th century, when She spread Her omophorion over the townspeople, protecting them from an enemy siege.

On this day, they also commemorate Saint Romanos the Melodist (6th century)—a prominent Byzantine hymnographer and author of kontakia—and Saint Ananias of Tarnovo.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of Saint Eumenius, Bishop of Gortyna—a 7th-century hierarch who became renowned for his mercy, generosity, and miracles—as well as the holy martyr Ariadne of Promissus (Phrygia), who was persecuted for her faith during the reign of Emperor Hadrian.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky20.09.26, 12:08 • 5263 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture
UNESCO
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Beijing
Nigeria
Milan
Africa
Great Britain
China
Ukraine
Cyprus