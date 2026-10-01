What is celebrated on October 1 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 1, Ukraine observes one of its most important national and religious holidays — the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, and the major feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos. Around the world, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, people observe the International Day of Older Persons, International Music Day, World Vegetarian Day, and International Coffee Day, while China, Nigeria, and Cyprus celebrate their principal national days. According to the church calendar under the new style, the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady, the Mother of God, is observed, UNN reports.

Day of Defenders of Ukraine

An official national holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2014. The holiday honors the courage, heroism, and resilience of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and all security and defense forces that protect the state's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom.

Every year on October 1 at 09:00, a nationwide minute of silence is observed throughout the country in memory of all fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Day of Ukrainian Cossacks

An official holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1999, historically and spiritually linked to the Feast of the Protection — the heavenly patroness of the Cossack army.

The event emphasizes the deep historical continuity of the modern Ukrainian army with the Cossack traditions of the Zaporizhian Sich and the liberation struggles of past centuries.

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Veterans' Day in Ukraine

A national observance established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in 2004.

The event is intended to draw public attention to the problems of war and labor veterans, ensuring their social protection and proper medical care, and expressing deep gratitude for their labor and military contributions to building the state.

International Day of Older Persons (International Day of Older Persons)

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 1990.

The event focuses attention on population aging as a global demographic trend, protecting the rights of older people, expanding their social participation, ensuring access to healthcare, and combating age discrimination (ageism).

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International Music Day (International Music Day)

Established in 1975 at the initiative of the International Music Council under UNESCO.

The holiday brings together composers, performers, and listeners around the world, promoting intercultural exchange, preserving the classical heritage, developing contemporary musical culture, and spreading humanistic values through the art of sound.

International Coffee Day (International Coffee Day)

An official holiday established by the International Coffee Organization in 2015 during the Expo exhibition in Milan.

The event is dedicated to promoting coffee consumption culture, supporting millions of farmers in developing countries, and advancing fair-trade principles in the coffee industry.

World Vegetarian Day (World Vegetarian Day)

Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and supported by the International Vegetarian Union (IVU) in 1978.

The event launches the annual "Vegetarian Awareness Month" and promotes a plant-based diet to preserve health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and encourage ethical treatment of animals.

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National Day of the People's Republic of China (National Day of the People's Republic of China)

China's main national holiday, commemorating Mao Zedong's announcement of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 1949.

The event marks the beginning of the so-called "Golden Week" of national holidays in the country, accompanied by mass celebrations and military parades.

Nigeria Independence Day (Nigeria Independence Day)

A national holiday commemorating October 1, 1960, when Nigeria gained full independence from Great Britain, becoming one of the largest sovereign states on the African continent.

Cyprus Independence Day (Cyprus Independence Day)

An official holiday marking the proclamation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus following British colonial rule in 1960, in accordance with the Zürich and London Agreements.

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The Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers celebrate the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary—a major Christian feast established in remembrance of the miraculous apparition of the Mother of God in the Blachernae Church in Constantinople in the 10th century, when She spread Her omophorion over the townspeople, protecting them from an enemy siege.

On this day, they also commemorate Saint Romanos the Melodist (6th century)—a prominent Byzantine hymnographer and author of kontakia—and Saint Ananias of Tarnovo.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of Saint Eumenius, Bishop of Gortyna—a 7th-century hierarch who became renowned for his mercy, generosity, and miracles—as well as the holy martyr Ariadne of Promissus (Phrygia), who was persecuted for her faith during the reign of Emperor Hadrian.

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