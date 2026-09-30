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In Zakarpattia, a truck rammed four passenger cars near a border guard checkpoint; one person was killed and others injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Near Tiachiv, a truck rammed four passenger cars. The VAZ driver was killed, and two people were injured and hospitalized.

In Zakarpattia, a truck rammed four passenger cars near a border guard checkpoint; one person was killed and others injured

In Zakarpattia region, a truck rammed four passenger cars, killing one person and injuring two others. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia region, UNN reports. 

Today at 16:28, police received a report of a rear-end collision involving five vehicles near a State Border Guard Service checkpoint located at the entrance to the city of Tiachiv. The investigative and operational team that arrived at the scene established the preliminary circumstances. It is currently known that the truck driver failed to choose a safe speed and distance, as a result of which he crashed into a "VAZ" car stopped ahead. The impact then caused, by inertia, collisions with Volkswagen, Honda, and Ford cars. The 55-year-old driver of the "VAZ" car died at the scene from his injuries. Two people in the Honda, aged 67 and 54, were injured and hospitalized. The other participants in the accident did not sustain significant injuries 

- the statement said. 

The initial investigative actions at the scene have now been completed. Investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia region entered information about the accident into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The drivers of the vehicles were examined and were sober behind the wheel. The issue of detaining the 48-year-old truck driver under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing.

We remind you 

A major traffic accident occurred in Odesa involving five cars; two police officers and three servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who were conducting notification activities, were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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